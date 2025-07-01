Pawan Kalyan extends ₹2 lakh to actress Vasuki Pakeeza

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan has announced ₹2 lakh financial assistance to renowned actress Vasuki, who became famous as Pakeeza, but is going through difficult times.





On behalf of the Dy. CM, government whip P. Hariprasad and MLA Gididi Satyanarayana handed over the funds to Pakeeza at the Jana Sena Party's central office in Mangalagiri on Tuesday.Expressing her heartfelt gratitude for the generous support, Pakeeza underlined that she had only informed Pawan Kalyan's office about her financial situation the previous day. “I will be indebted to Pawan Kalyan and his family for life. If I see him (Pawan Kalyan) even for a moment, I'll bow down in gratitude,” she stated.Vasuki won the hearts of audiences by acting in many successful films in the 1990s. Hailing from Karaikudi in Sivagangai district of Tamil Nadu, she is now living in poverty. She made a name for herself in Telugu film industry by acting in many popular films like Rowdy Gari Pellam, Mama Garu, Rowdy Inspector, Chittemma Mogudu, Brahma, Pedarayudu, Rowdy MLA, Amma Raajinama, Seetharatnam Gari Abbayyi and Annamayya.She became famous for her role as Pakeeza in Mohan Babu’s film Assembly Rowdy. Name Pakeeza stuck to Vasuki thereafter.