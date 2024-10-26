Pawan Kalyan expresses anger over canal encroachments

KAKINADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed strong dissatisfaction over encroachments on an irrigation canal in Kolanka village within the Pithapuram constituency. He instructed officials to clear the encroachments and restore the canal, which provides water to 60 acres of land.

The Deputy Chief Minister criticised the delay in addressing these encroachments, which involved real estate developers encroaching on canal land. He emphasised that officials must resist pressure from political leaders and adhere strictly to legal duties. Kalyan had earlier made it clear in assembly sessions that officials should perform their roles according to the law without deviation.

Following his directives, officials began removing the encroachments and reinforcing the canal bunds with gravel.