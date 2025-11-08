Pawan Kalyan Explores Mamandur Forest, Reviews Red Sanders Operations

NELLORE: Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan on Saturday visited the Mamandur forest area in Tirupati district along with district collector Dr S. Venkateshwar and superintendent of police Subbarayudu.

During his visit, the Deputy Chief minister admired the natural beauty of the forest, observing its waterfalls, lush greenery, and rich biodiversity. He also climbed the watchtower set up by the forest department to take in panoramic views of the surrounding landscape.

As part of the visit, Pawan, accompanied by the collector and SP, planted saplings to promote environmental conservation. He emphasised the importance of greenery and the need to preserve forests for future generations.

Later, the Deputy Chief Minister inspected the red sanders godown located in the Mangalam area and reviewed the storage and stock records in detail.

Officials said Pawan covered over four kilometres inside the forest, including two kilometres on foot, examining trees and vegetation along the route. He interacted with forest officers and enquired about rare plant species such as red sanders, ankudu, tellamaddi, and bamboo, as well as plants unique to the Seshachalam Hills.

From the Napeerayar Reserve Forest watchtower, he observed the vast forest expanse and sought details from officials about the boundaries of the Veligonda and Seshachalam forests and the origin of the Swarnamukhi River.

The Deputy Chief Minister also spent time near the Gunti Madugu stream, where he sat by the bank, observing the surroundings and discussing the variety of trees lining the waterway.

He reviewed details related to red sanders smuggling, anti-smuggling operations, task force activities, and combing measures undertaken by forest and security personnel in the area.