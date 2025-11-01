Pawan Kalyan Directs Jana Sena MLAs To Support Temple Tragedy Victims

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena president K. Pawan Kalyan has directed a team of Jana Sena legislators and senior leaders to visit the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic stampede at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district, and to extend support to the injured.

Expressing deep sorrow over the tragedy, which claimed nine lives during the Karthika Ekadasi celebrations, Pawan Kalyan said the incident had pained him deeply. He prayed for peace to the departed souls and instructed officials to provide the best possible medical treatment to the injured while ensuring relief operations are carried out on a war footing.

The Deputy Chief Minister directed MLAs Vamsikrishna Srinivas, Nimmaka Jayakrishna, and Lokam Naga Madhavi to visit the bereaved families and ensure adequate medical care for the injured. Party leaders Pisini Chandramohan, Korikana Ravikumar, Dr Daneti Sridhar, and Gedela Chaitanya have been assigned to coordinate relief efforts in the area.

Pawan Kalyan announced that the state government would extend full support to the affected families and that an inquiry would be conducted into the incident, which occurred at a temple managed by private organisers.

Noting that the month of Karthika typically witnesses heavy pilgrim rush at major temples and Shaiva shrines across the state, Pawan advised endowments department officials to strengthen crowd management systems. He instructed that proper queue arrangements and adequate safety measures be implemented in temple premises, particularly to prevent inconvenience to women, children, and the elderly.

He also suggested setting up medical camps and deploying police personnel at locations expecting large gatherings of devotees.