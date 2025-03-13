Pawan Kalyan christens Jayaketanam JS formation fest

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party (JSP) president K. Pawan Kalyan, Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, has chosen to call “Jayaketanam” his party’s 12th Formation Day, which will be organised at Chitrada in his Pithapuram constituency on Friday.

An announcement in this regard has been made by JSP’s political affairs committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar, who is the civil supplies minister in the AP cabinet.

The party think tank believes the Jayaketanam event will become a milestone in the history of Andhra Pradesh.

Jana Sena supporters from all over the state, as well as from neighbouring states including Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, are expected to attend the event in large numbers.

Manohar said three gates at the Jayaketanam venue will be named in honour of great personalities who have contributed immensely to the Pithapuram region. The first gate is named after Pithapuram Maharaja Sri Raja Surya Rao Bahadur, known for his extraordinary contributions to education and social service.

The second gate is being christened after Dokka Seethamma, known for her services in the field of public welfare. The third gate is to be called Malladi Satyalingam Naikar for his significant contributions to establishment of educational institutions in the region.

JSP leadership stated that such naming of gates will inspire future generations.

The Jayaketanam will commence at 3 p.m. and last for over five hours. The formation day celebrations will include cultural programmes that reflect the language, dialect and traditions of the Pithapuram region.

According to the party, Jayaketanam reflects the unprecedented success Jana Sena has achieved in all the constituencies that the party contested in the 2024 elections.

Minister Manohar said the event is being held to express gratitude to Pawan Kalyan and the people of Pithapuram for their support.