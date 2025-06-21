Pawan Kalyan Calls for Zero Tolerance Against Anti-Democratic Elements

VIJAYAWADA: Emphasising the need for democratic values, Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan has condemned those who speak in anti-democratic tones and urged the public to take a stand against such individuals.

Pawan Kalyan’s made his comments in response to remarks made by former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had mimicked film dialogues in his address on Thursday.

Pawan Kalyan said, “Dialogues from films may be entertaining in theaters, but they do not translate into the ideals of democracy. It is imperative for everyone to adhere to laws and regulations. We must adopt a strict stance against anti-social forces that instil fear among the populace. The government has already directed the police to take action in this regard. The coalition government will not tolerate those who disrupt peace and security.”

The Deputy CM asserted that measures would be taken to dismantle criminal syndicates and to rein in anti-social elements. “Those who openly engage in unlawful behaviour must be contained. The public should be vigilant and recognise the criminal mindset of individuals who not only support such actions but also promote them. Speaking in favour of anti-social forces is a crime in itself, and we must not forget that,” he added.