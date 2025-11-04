Pawan Kalyan Calls for Enhanced Safety at Prominent Temples During Karthika Masam

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has directed the Kakinada district administration to make proper safety arrangements at prominent temples like Annavaram, Padagaya of Pithapuram and Pancharama of Samalkota for the benefit of devotees.

Addressing a review meeting on Monday, he said, “The Karthika Masam would witness visits of a large number of devotees to temples especially in Kakinada district. A series of steps must be taken for maintenance of queue lines, sanitation and security arrangements. The district administration should ensure the safety and security at the prominent temples.”

Referring to the death of several devotees in a stampede at a temple at Kasibugga in Srikakulam district, the Dy CM called upon the endowments authorities to initiate safety measures at the temple. He sought a report from the district administration on the number of prominent private temples and organisations running them and said steps must be taken to avoid any rush of devotees to perform rituals.

As November 5 would be observed as the day of Karthika Pournami, the deputy CM sought advance planning to ensure its smooth conduct. Apart from setting up CCTV cameras, amenities like washrooms and sanitation must be ensured, he said.

He also called for special return-services by RTC to the temples and setting up of medical camps for the devotees. The police must keep track of vehicular movement on national highways.