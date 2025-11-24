Pawan Kalyan Backs 1,400 Jana Sena Families with Insurance Aid

Vijayawada: Jana Sena, under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister and party founder K. Pawan Kalyan, has extended strong support to more than 1,400 families of active party workers through accident insurance. Party state general secretary and MLC K. Nagababu said that Rs.46.73 crore in insurance benefits had been disbursed to families so far.

At a programme held in Tadipalli on Sunday evening, insurance cheques of ₹5 lakh each were handed over to the families of 220 Jana Sena workers who died in accidents, totalling Rs.11 crore. Nagababu said the scheme, launched by party president Pawan Kalyan, ensures financial security for bereaved families during times of distress.

The party has provided Rs.44.65 crore to the families of 893 deceased workers and ₹2.08 crore to 533 injured members. He said Jana Sena activists, who carry the party flag with commitment, are the true strength of the organisation and their families will always receive the party’s support.

The programme was attended by Jana Sena MLAs Bolisetty Srinivas and Bathula Balaramakrishna, Legislative Council Member Jayamangala Venkataramana, state general secretaries T. Sivashankar and Ram Talluri, former MLA Samineni Udayabhanu, Telangana state in-charge Nemuri Shankar Goud and others.