Pawan Kalyan Announces 100-Day Plan to Enhance Livelihood of Fisherfolk

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan on Friday announced a comprehensive 100-day plan to secure and enhance the livelihood of fishermen.

In a message marking World Fisheries Day on Friday, he highlighted the steps by the alliance government to protect and boost the fisheries sector resources along the Uppada coastline.

The DCM said a special `2 crore protection initiative under the central Coastal Resilience Scheme is set for implementation. The plan includes steps to increase fish wealth, enhance fishing skills, establish artificial reefs and create alternative income sources for fishermen.

Studies on the successful reef culture and coastal tourism in Tamil Nadu and Kerala are part of the initiative, with arrangements made for AP fishermen to visit these states for a direct understanding of the processes.

“To address the problem of a decline in fish stocks, over 50,000 fingerlings have been released into the seas near Uppada and Kakinada. Plans for releasing tiger prawn seedlings in brackish water zones are underway. This initiative is the first of its kind boosting marine biodiversity to improve fishermen’s livelihoods.

The recent extension of fishing rights from 12 to 200 nautical miles by the central government opens new opportunities for deep-sea fishing, notably enabling catches of high-value tuna, he noted.

Pawan Kalyan said infrastructure development in Uppada includes a `2 crore fund sanctioned for constructing multipurpose community halls in Konapapapeta village as storm shelters. These halls will feature RO water plants, fish-drying platforms and GPS tracking systems for fishermen’s boats alongside ice boxes to preserve fish catch quality.

The deputy CM said youths would be trained in speed boating and scuba diving, turning Andhra Pradesh’s coast into a tourism hotspot akin to Kerala.

He said Kakinada fishermen would receive training in Kerala’s eco-tourism techniques. “Visits to artificial reef culture sites near Chennai are also planned. Artificial reefs spanning 1,500 sq-metres with a one-tonne capacity would attract around 300 marine species, including 50 commercially valuable fish. This initiative is projected to generate `2 crore in income for fishermen over two years, “ Pawan Kalyan added.