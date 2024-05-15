Pawan Kalyan and wife offer prayers in Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi

Hyderabad: Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan and his wife performed special prayers at Sri Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. He came to Varanasi to attend the nomination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.



Following an invitation to the leaders of NDA alliance parties to attend the nomination in Varanasi, Pawan Kalyan and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu came to Varanasi on Monday night.

Both Pawan Kalyan and Naidu accompanied Modi during filing of nomination papers. Interacting with media persons in Varanasi, Pawan Kalyan, who is the chief of Jana Sena party, said, “It’s an honour for us to accompany Modiji while filing nomination papers.”

He exuded confidence that Modi would become Prime Minister for the third consecutive time.

In 2024 elections, Pawan Kalyan contested from Pithapuram Assembly constituency against YSRCP candidate Vanga Geetha. Both Jana Sena and YSRCP conducted a rigorous campaign in the constituency to attract voters.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrapped up the election campaign in Pithapuram where he slammed Pawan Kalyan for his opportunistic politics.