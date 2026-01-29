Pawan Kalyan Adopts Two Giraffes From Vizag Zoo On Mother's Birthday

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan on Thursday visited the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in the city and adopted two giraffes for one year. The visit coincided with the birthday of his mother, Anjana Devi, and Pawan Kalyan made the announcement to mark the occasion.

He also urged corporate organisations to support wildlife conservation efforts. During the visit, the deputy CM inaugurated a newly constructed bear enclosure, toured multiple animal enclosures, and reviewed arrangements with zoo authorities regarding animal care and maintenance.

He also inspected the hippopotamus, black bear, tiger, and lion enclosures, interacted with zoo officials on animal care practices, and personally fed the elephants and giraffes.

Pawan Kalyan | Image Source: @APDeputyCMO X account