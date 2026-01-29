Pawan Kalyan Adopts Two Giraffes From Vizag Zoo On Mother's Birthday
The Deputy Chief Minister announced this on Thursday(January 29th, 2026) to mark the birthday of his mother, Anjana Devi.
Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan on Thursday visited the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in the city and adopted two giraffes for one year. The visit coincided with the birthday of his mother, Anjana Devi, and Pawan Kalyan made the announcement to mark the occasion.
He also urged corporate organisations to support wildlife conservation efforts. During the visit, the deputy CM inaugurated a newly constructed bear enclosure, toured multiple animal enclosures, and reviewed arrangements with zoo authorities regarding animal care and maintenance.
He also inspected the hippopotamus, black bear, tiger, and lion enclosures, interacted with zoo officials on animal care practices, and personally fed the elephants and giraffes.
In a heartwarming moment, the Jana Sena Chief had a pleasant interaction with butterflies, where the winged insects perched on his head and hand.
Following the zoo visit, Kalyan inaugurated the city forest at Kambalakonda Eco Park and reviewed plantation plans with officials along the eco-tourism route.
Next Story