Pawan Inaugurates Kumki Camp, Reviews Project Hanuman

Tirupati: Deputy Chief Minister and minister for environment and forest K. Pawan Kalyan on Sunday inaugurated the Kumki Elephant Training Camp at Musalimadugu village near the Koundinya Wildlife Sanctuary in Chittoor district.

The Centre would address the rising human–elephant conflict across the forest fringe regions of the district.

The Deputy Chief Minister , who handles the department of environment and forests, played a key role in establishing the camp to train Kumki elephants. These elephants would monitor and guide the wild herds that stray into AP farms from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Such movement has resulted in frequent crop damage and risk to human life in border villages.

Forest officials briefed Kalyan on the functioning of the camp, where six elephants named Krishna, Abhimanyu, Deva, Ranjan, Jayant and Vinayak are stationed. A demonstration showed how trained elephants assist field staff in driving herds away from habitations, managing rescue operations, and helping transport fallen timber.

The use of tranquiliser equipment and field hand signals was also demonstrated.

Pawan noted that between 2020–21 and 2025–26, elephant movement in the region led to the loss of 23 human lives and 34 cattle, and damaged more than 4,000 acres of crops. Compensation paid during this period exceeded Rs.4.26 crore, he said, noting that the issue had become a daily concern for many farmers.

The Deputy CM reviewed the HANUMAN (healing and nurturing units for monitoring, aid & nursing of Wildlife) project, formulated by the forest department to reduce human–elephant conflict and improve wildlife protection through advanced monitoring systems.

Forest officials explained to Kalyan the 11 components of the project.

The Deputy CM advised officials that each component be implemented with a clear timeline. Effective coordination was stressed between the forest, Panchayat Raj, agriculture and horticulture departments.

Pawan directed the department to develop a mobile application by March 3, 2026 to provide real-time alerts on elephant movement. Officials informed him that approval has been granted for using radio collars to track elephant herds.

The Deputy CM said farmers in high-conflict areas be guided toward alternative crops, noting that elephant herds often invade mango orchards in Chittoor. He suggested exploring supplementary livelihood options such as beekeeping and eco-tourism. As part of Hanuman, the department also plans to train snake rescuer volunteers at the panchayat level.

Later, Pawan sets the stone for the Gajarama Urban Forest and a solar-powered hanging elephant barrier fence. He also initiated a Miyawaki-style plantation by planting an amla sapling.

Kalyan presented Rs.50,000 from his personal funds to mahouts in appreciation of their work.

Forest principal secretary Kantilal Dande, PCCF Chalapathi Rao, forest advisor Mallikarjuna Rao, district collector Sumit Kumar, SP Tushar Dudi and senior officials were present.