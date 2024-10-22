Pawan holds review meet following cases of filaria
Visakhapatnam: Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan on Monday directed local officials of Pedapenki village in Balijipeta mandal to implement stringent health measures following reports of filaria and other seasonal diseases.
On the day, Pawan Kalyan visited the Vizianagaram district collector's office and reviewed the situation in Gurla mandal where historically diarrhoea outbreaks have occurred. He noted this issue had first come to his notice in 2016.Peddapalli additional collector A. Shyam Prasad said extensive sanitation programmes works were underway since April. These initiatives included cleaning drains, desilting, fogging for mosquito-control and chlorination of drinking water sources.
The collector highlighted that special attention was being given to Pedapenki, where residents are being educated about health issues related to sanitation. He mentioned that a recent Swachhata Hi Seva campaign was conducted there.In response to the recent rains, the collector assured that measures are being implemented to prevent unhealthy conditions. He confirmed that 19 rounds of medicines have been distributed in Pedapenki with plans for a micro-filaria larval survey underway.
Furthermore, he addressed other pressing issues in the district, including concerns related to 'Kumki' elephants and improving road access to unconnected habitations.
