Pawan for strict action against rape accused

Kakinada:The 'rape' of a 16-year-old girl by a Telugu Desam activist and autorickshaw driver at Pithapuram on Monday evening has raised public anger.

Deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan asked the police to take stringent action against the accused, Durgada Lakshmaiah alias Jonny (50).



According to Pithapuram police, the minor girl was walking on the road. “A middle- aged woman, V. Subba Lakshmi, showed a paper to the girl and enquired about the location of the address in it. The woman swiftly sprayed some liquid on the girl and dragged her into the auto. The auto driver took the girl into the dumping yard near Madhavapuram, forcibly gave liquor to her and raped her," the police claimed.



“Meanwhile, a woman-a rag-picker saw them. She suspected their movements and informed the locals, who immediately called in the police. The police registered a case. The girl was admitted to the Government General Hospital in Kakinada for medical examination,” the police added.



Lakshmaiah was a Telugu Desam activist. Upon hearing the news, former MLA S.V.S.N. Varma suspended him from the party and consoled the victim girl and her family members.



Meanwhile, present Pithapuram MLA and deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan condemned the incident. He said the locals informed the police and caught the accused red-handed. Everyone should condemn such incidents, he said.



Pawan Kalyan asked officials to provide better treatment to the girl.

