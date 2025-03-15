Pawan finds fault with Tamil Nadu on language issue

KAKINADA: Jana Sena chief and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Friday found fault with Tamil Nadu’s stand on the language issue and said there should not be any feelings of North-South divide over the issue. He said that if the states feel the need to reduce constituencies due to delimitation, they should debate the issue and apprise the Centre.

Pawan Kalyan was speaking at the Jana Sena’s 12th Foundation Day celebrations at Chitrada village in Kakinada district.

Stating that the Jana Sena has pumped life to the four-decade-old Telugu Desam in the 2024 elections, he said that the Centre and the state are going towards a good vision. He said that India is a multi-language country and all languages should be accepted.

“If Tamil Nadu feels that the Centre is imposing Hindi language, why are Tamil cinemas being dubbed into Hindi?” he questioned.

“Some states want money from Hindi states, but their language is not accepted,” he said.

Stating that he is for the protection of Sanatana Dharma, he hit out at who he called pseudo-secularists who feel that it is just some religious content. “It is the a righteous path. Be they Communists or secularists, they should condemn all the unwanted comments against religions,” he said.

“Some of Muslim leaders commented that if the police give them 15 minutes, they would destroy all Hindus. Why did the so-called leader condemn such remarks?,” he wondered.

“These so-called secularists do not speak up when Hindu temples are destroyed, but in other religious matters, they respond aggressively. Sanatana Dharma is about treating all equally,” he asserted.

Hitting out at “secularists and communists” he said while they oppose Sanskrit language they at the same time have no problem with Muslims chanting in Arabic language.

“I read so many books and was inspired by great persons like Che Guveera, Bhagat Singh, Narayana Guru, Mother Theresa and others. But I took the essence from their teachings and I included such principles into my way of life,” he said.

The Jana Sena chief thanked the people, party leaders and workers for giving a big victory to the alliance in the 2024 elections and defeating YSRC.

The meeting venue was flooded with hundreds of Jana Sena activists who had also come from neighbour Telangana and parts of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka apart from Andhra Pradesh. He even taught them in their own respective languages.

After Pawan Kalyan cut the cake as part of the Foundation Day celebrations, many of the party activists headed to Chitrada village in huge processions raising slogans of “Future Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan”.