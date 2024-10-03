Pawan Ends 11-day Prayaschith Deeksha with Darshan at Tirumala

Tirupati: Deputy Chief Minister Konidela Pawan Kalyan concluded his 11-day Prayaschith Deeksha by visiting the sacred hill temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Wednesday.

This ritual was in response to the recent Srivari Laddu prasadam row and related issues, with a focus on protecting ‘Sanatana Dharma’ during his spiritual journey.

Arriving at Tirumala via the Alipiri footpath late on Tuesday night, Pawan Kalyan, accompanied by his daughters Aadya and Polena Anjana, entered the shrine through the Mahadwaram during the VIP break darshan time in the morning.

They offered special prayers, with Pawan Kalyan symbolically placing the ‘Varahi Declaration’ at the deity’s feet. The declaration, to be unveiled at a public meeting in Tirupati on Thursday, is said to contain key aspects concerning the protection of Sanatana Dharma.

The ‘Varahi Declaration’ also addresses the formation of a national-level Sanatana Dharma Parirakshana committee, as suggested by Kalyan in light of the Tirumala ghee adulteration scandal. This committee aims to safeguard Hindu religious systems.

The deputy CM’s speech at Thursday’s meeting is expected to carry significant weight, especially considering his recent statements about attacks on Hindu religious properties. The book is being published in three languages – English, Telugu and Hindi.

TTD priests at Ranganayakula Mandapam bestowed Veda Aseervachanam blessings on PK, presenting him with prasadam and a portrait of Lord Venkateswara. Pawan Kalyan visited the Sri Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Nithya Annadana Satram. He inspected the food distribution process and joined devotees in partaking of the annaprasadam.

Before the temple visit, Pawan's youngest daughter, Polena Anjani, made a declaration of faith in Lord Venkateswara, a requirement for non-Hindus before visiting the temple as per TTD rules.

A Jana Sena spokesperson confirmed that Polena, being a minor, signed the required documents, which were also endorsed by her father. Notably, Jana Sena, along with its allies Telugu Desam and BJP,, had demanded that former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, a Christian, issue a similar declaration before his now-cancelled visit to the temple.