Pawan Calls for Coalition Unity To Accelerate State Growth

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan on Friday called for unity among coalition partners, stressing that collective leadership is essential to accelerate the state’s development.

Speaking in the AP Legislative Assembly during the discussion on the Appropriation Bill, Kalyan said he had worked hard to forge an alliance in 2014 to advance Andhra Pradesh. Though the effort did not succeed in 2019, Pawan said he stepped back again in 2024 to ensure the alliance remained intact in the larger interests of the state. “Even if minor differences arise among us, we must resolve them and move forward to fulfill the aspirations of the people,” he said.

He also urged coalition leaders to remain united to counter the “conspiracies of Jagan Mohan Reddy and his associates."

Pawan Kalyan asserted that the panchayat raj and rural development departments were transparently spending funds. He said the government had attracted Rs 20,000 crore in tourism investments and ensured that payments to paddy farmers were credited within 24 hours. Highlighting infrastructure initiatives, he said the government had spent Rs 3,853 crore on roads after coming to power and laid 17,500 km of roads in two years. Drinking water issues identified in 3,000 villages would be resolved on priority, he added.