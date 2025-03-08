Pawan assures all help to women to realise financial self-sustenance

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena president K. Pawan Kalyan has assured all help to the women from the NDA government to help them realise financial self-sustenance.

In a statement released here on Saturday to mark International Women’s Day, the Deputy CM said the TD-led government was coming up with a special programme for 11.5 lakh women to extend financial benefits to the tune of Rs 4,000 crore in the state.

He opined that the Centre’s programmes like Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Ujwal Yojana initiated under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had provided immense benefit to the women and thanked the PM and the Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for coming up with several new programmes for the welfare of the women in the country.

Pawan Kalyan stated that a series of programmes initiated by both the Centre and the state government were helping the women get more awareness on financial matters. He opined that if the women were empowered financially, it would help their family and the society at large to be benefitted by all means.

Referring to the protection of the women, he said the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was taking the responsibility as a top priority and warned of stern action against those who indulge in dishonouring the women on social media platforms and through other sources. Pawan Kalyan claimed that providing protection and welfare to the women was the responsibility of their government.

Earlier, he greeted the women and praised them for donning multiple roles from taking care of her family to administration, trade, business and even running the industries successfully.