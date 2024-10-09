Pawan Asks NGOs, Experts to Help Check Environmental Pollution

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has sought suggestions from non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and experts to reduce pollution levels and check the growing environmental pollution caused by rapid industrialisation in the state.

Pawan Kalyan, who handles the departments of forests and environment, inaugurated the ‘Consultative workshop on mitigation of environmental pollution’ organised by the State Pollution Control Board (APPCB) here on Wednesday.

The Deputy CM said the expertise and wisdom of professors and NGOs are required to tackle environmental pollution in AP, which boasts a 972-km coastline. He underlined the need for establishing more industries and manufacturing units to create jobs, while simultaneously taking steps to promote pollution-free industries.

“Both these should progress simultaneously. Experts should devise a plan to address the rising pollution levels in the state and and to prevent industrial mishaps,” he said.

The current government, he said, aims to change a misconception among industry stakeholders that the pollution control board is merely a regulatory body imposing stringent rules. “Instead, we want to position it as an entity working towards providing sustainable development solutions,” Pawan Kalyan said.

Discussions at the workshop focused on environmental pollution, the solid, liquid, and plastic waste management, as well as air pollution and new technologies for mitigating environmental pollution. APPCB chairman Krishnaiah, its director Cherukuri Sridhar, representatives from 27 NGOs and professors from various universities participated in the event.