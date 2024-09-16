Pavitrotsavams Begins at Padmavati Ammavari Temple

Tirupati:The Sri Padmavati Ammavari temple commenced its annual three-day purification ceremony known as Pavitrotsavams in Tiruchanoor on Monday. The ritual follows the guidelines outlined in the 'Pancharathra Agama Vidhi'.

Pavitrotsavam, a festival of paramount importance in the temple's calendar, serves to neutralise any inadvertent lapses that may have been committed by either the archakas or devotees during the year's religious activities.



The opening day's ceremonies were marked by a series of rituals. The utsava idols were carefully placed in the Yagashala, where they underwent several sacred rites including Dhwaja Thorana, Dhwaja Kumbhaavahanam, Chakradhimandala Puja, Chatusthanarchana, Agni Pratista and Pavitra Pratista.



In the afternoon, the idols were given Snapana Tirumanjanam, a ceremonial bath. This was followed by an Abhishekam, where the deities were anointed with an array of pure substances including scented water, sandalwood paste, coconut water, curd and honey.



In light of the ongoing Pavitrotsavams, temple authorities have announced the cancellation of certain regular Arjitha Sevas. The Pavitrotsavams will continue for two more days.

