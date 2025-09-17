Pavement Encroachments In Tirupati Forcing Citizens Onto Busy Roads

TIRUPATI: Footpaths in Tirupati are fast disappearing due to encroachments, including on some of the city’s busiest roads. Pedestrians thus have to share space with vehicles and risk their lives.

Authorities have repeatedly launched pavement clearance drives. But shops, pushcarts and even government installations soon occupy them, leaving those walking frustrated.

Residents point out that the issue is not confined to small vendors alone. Large establishments, including hotels, hospitals and government departments, have taken over public spaces. On the Tirumala bypass road, several hotels are using pavements as parking lots after putting up generators within their designated parking spaces.

Power transformers, garbage bins and public urinals have been installed on footpaths in several areas. “When the law enforcers themselves or public institutions encroach on footpaths, how can one expect private shopkeepers to act differently,” asked Sunke Sravan of Subba Reddy Nagar.



Problem is the most acute on commercial stretches, such as Gandhi Road, Bandla Street, Tilak Road, Nethaji Road, T.K. Street, Mosque Road, Bairagipatteda, and the Municipal Office Road. Shops put their displays or stand on the footpaths, forcing pedestrians onto the main roads. Similar conditions prevail on Karakambadi road, where fruit stalls, vegetable shops and makeshift eateries have mushroomed along the stretch between Sri Krishnadevaraya Circle and Guestline Days Hotel.

Commuters heading towards the railway station and bus stand face additional hurdles, as hawkers pitch their food stalls on already narrow pavements, slowing traffic and forcing people to navigate between moving vehicles.

“Thousands walk these roads every day. But the civic body appears blind to the situation,” said Subramanyam Sai Kiran, a resident of Bank Employees Colony. He observes that the much-touted Smart City Project has failed to make any visible impact on pedestrian infrastructure.

Municipal officials insist that pavement clearance operations are conducted periodically. “We carry out enforcement drives on arterial roads and high-footfall pilgrim areas. But once the teams leave, encroachers return almost immediately,” said a civic officer, admitting that sustained enforcement is difficult. Such explanations bring little comfort for Tirupati’s residents.