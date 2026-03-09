Pattadar: On-the-Spot Redressal of Farmers’ Grievances at Passbook Distribution

Kurnool:Several farmers directly raised their grievances before Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu during the distribution of pattadar passbooks at Kothaburuju village in the Dhone constituency on Monday.

Naidu listened to them patiently and directed the officials to resolve the issues on the spot.

A farmer from Pyapili mandal, Polem Ramachandra, complained that his 4.10 acres had been encroached upon even after he submitted multiple petitions. “Sir, my 4.10 acres of land has been encroached upon. I have submitted petitions to the MRO as many as 32 times, but my problem is still unresolved,” the farmer told the CM.



Responding immediately, the CM warned officials to act strictly against land grabbers.



“If anyone encroaches on farmers’ land, he would be booked under the PD Act and sent to jail,” Naidu said.



Another farmer, Mangali Jitendra Kumar from Gospadu mandal, said his land was wrongly recorded during the re-survey.



“During the re-survey, my land was shown under inam category. Because of this, I cannot take a crop loan or sell my land. I have been going around offices and pleading with officials for the past six months without any solution,” he said.



Reacting sharply, Naidu held the officials accountable. “No one in your office has the right to make such mistakes. If wrong records are entered, you are responsible. Tell me how you will ensure justice to this farmer,” the chief minister asked the officials.



In another case, a farmer from Kothaburuju said he had not received a passbook as his land was marked as freehold. “My land is in the freehold category, but I was not given a passbook,” the farmer said.



Naidu asked officials to resolve the issue within a month.“Ensure that the passbook is issued within a month. Such complaints should not reach me again,” he directed the district administration.



He also advised farmers to avoid prolonged disputes. “Try to resolve land issues amicably instead of going to courts. Harmony among families is more important than prolonged legal battles,” the CM said.