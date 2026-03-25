Pastor Cites SC Ruling, Denies Conversion Claim

Vijayawada: There is a mixed reaction to the Supreme Court’s order that a scheduled caste person who converts to Christianity and practices the Christian religion will lose the SC status.

Appellant pastor Chinthada Anand pointed out: “Earlier the apex court issued a ruling in the civil appeal no. 4870/2015–16 that a person can change a religion but not the caste; that caste comes by birth and religion after 18 years.”

Anand maintained that there is no evidence about him belonging to Christian religion. His caste certificate mentions that he is an SC-Madiga. There is no mention anywhere that he belongs to either Christian or Hindu religion.”

The appellant said, “Though we honour the SC ruling in this case, there is a contradiction. Earlier, the apex court mentioned that no person can change his caste. Now, it says the same caste (SC) is not applicable to him (Anand) as he is practising Christianity.”

Anand recalled that he has been subject to caste abuse. He had been attacked physically. His family members had been threatened with dire consequences. He wondered why such factors had not been taken into consideration by the apex court while delivering its verdict.

On the other hand, one of the respondents in the case Doma Koti Reddy said, “We welcome the Supreme Court ruling. Nobody should escape the law of the land on one pretext or another. The pastor, though belonging to SC-Madiga community, is a practising Christian. He arranges Sunday prayers, which means he belongs to Christian community. I wonder how he can claim to be hailing from SC community and want provisions of SC, ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act to be applicable to him.”