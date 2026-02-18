 Top
Passengers Seek Extension Of Kakinada Passenger Train

Andhra Pradesh
18 Feb 2026 1:51 AM IST

Passengers are requesting that Railway officials extend the train up to Narsapur in West Godavari, which will serve a larger number of passengers on a daily basis.

The train will be of great help to many people going to West Godavari and East Godavari for business purposes, apart from students studying in various colleges of these districts.— DC Image

KAKINADA: The passenger train run by Railways from Kakinada to Rajamahendravaram (07523) is convenient for employees, students and also businessmen. Passengers are requesting that Railway officials extend the train up to Narsapur in West Godavari, which will serve a larger number of passengers on a daily basis. Godavari Railway Passengers Association secretary D.N. Ramesh said if the train is extended to Narsapur, it will also be beneficial for pilgrims to the three Pancharama Kshetras – Samalkot, Palakollu and Bhimavaram on auspicious days. The train will be of great help to many people going to West Godavari and East Godavari for business purposes, apart from students studying in various colleges of these districts. The train starts from Kakinada at 6:15 a.m. and reaches Rajamahendravaram around 8:15 a.m.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
