Passengers of Naveen travels dumped on road after bus developed snags

Vijayawada: Passengers aboard a Naveen Travels luxury bus en route to Hyderabad from Visakhapatnam faced a harrowing experience on Sunday as the driver de-boarded them midway through their journey, in Vijayawada.



The passengers who had booked AC bus tickets with this travel entity were in for a rude shock when they boarded the bus in Visakhapatnam. The AC wasn’t functioning and the seats were in a broken state.The bus, on the way to Hyderabad, was stopped multiple times for repair work.The passengers say they spent thousands on AC bus tickets, but met with such a fate. The frustrated passengers got the bus stopped at Hanuman Junction and screamed at the driver. He promised them another bus would be arranged in Vijayawada to take them to Hyderabad.Upon arrival at Benz Circle, the driver de-boarded the passengers, leaving them stranded on the road. The travel agency failed to make alternative arrangements. When contacted, Patamata police said they had not received any complaint.