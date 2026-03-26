Markapuram Bus Mishap: Passengers Flagged Bus Issues Before Accident

Markapuram: Passengers of the private travels bus that met with a devastating accident near Rayavaram in Markapuram district had reportedly raised concerns over the vehicle’s condition before the journey resumed, in a key development emerging from the tragedy that has so far claimed 13 lives.

According to sources, passengers alerted the driver and bus staff that the vehicle was not in proper condition. Acting on the complaints, the staff halted the bus for nearly an hour at Surragondapalem and carried out repairs.

Soon after resuming the journey, the bus collided with a tipper near Rayavaram and caught fire, leaving 14 passengers dead and several others injured.

During preliminary questioning, the driver reportedly told officials that the steering had got stuck before the collision.