Passenger Turns Hero, Saves 7–8 in Markapuram Bus Blaze

NELLORE: In the midst of flames and chaos during Thursday’s deadly bus accident near Rayavaram, a young passenger risked his life to rescue several co-travellers, saving at least seven to eight people before being injured.

The youth, identified as Balaraju from Takkellapadu village in Hanumanthuni Padu mandal of Kanigiri constituency, was travelling from Nizamabad to Kaligiri when the accident occurred around 5.44 am. Seated in the rear section of the bus, he was among those trapped after the private bus collided with a tipper truck and caught fire.

Recalling the incident from his hospital bed at Markapuram Government Hospital, Balaraju said the crash occurred at a curve, leaving little time to react.

Acting swiftly, he picked up a sickle inside the bus and began smashing the glass windows, helping trapped passengers escape through the openings.

“The fire spread very fast. I kept breaking the windows and pushing people out,” he said.

Despite sustaining injuries, Balaraju continued rescuing others, earning praise from survivors and officials for his presence of mind and courage.

He also mentioned noticing turmeric powder scattered across the bus floor, though its significance remains unclear.