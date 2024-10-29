Passenger traffic management ramped up by Waltair Division ahead of festive rush

Visakhapatnam:The Waltair Division of East Coast Railway has implemented a comprehensive set of crowd management measures to ensure smooth passenger traffic at its major railway stations.

With the impending Diwali and Chhath Puja festivals set to drive up footfall, the division has taken proactive steps to enhance the passenger experience and facilitate orderly travel.

Additional ticket counters and Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) have been installed, complemented by dedicated enquiry counters and “May I Help You” desks to assist travelers. Catering services and water facilities have also been bolstered to cater to passenger needs.

To accommodate the surge in demand, the railway authorities have introduced special trains and augmented existing services with extra coaches. Platform numbers for all trains, including special services, will be prominently displayed in advance, allowing passengers to prepare for their journeys.

“We have put in place robust crowd management systems to ensure a smooth and comfortable experience for our passengers during this busy period,” said K. Sandeep, Sr. Divisional Commercial Manager. “Our teams are working tirelessly to monitor the situation in real-time and address any emergencies that may arise.”

The platform areas have been barricaded to facilitate orderly queuing, with the assistance of Railway Protection Force (RPF) and commercial personnel overseeing the boarding process. Special teams comprising RPF and Commercial department personnel have also been deployed to monitor trains during their journeys.

To further enhance the passenger experience, the division has set up mini control rooms manned by teams from various departments, including Operations, Commercial, Mechanical, Engineering, Electrical, and RPF. These control rooms will monitor CCTV feeds of the circulating areas, allowing for swift response to any issues that may arise.

In a recent demonstration of their preparedness, the railway authorities at Visakhapatnam station successfully accommodated over 400 passengers who were unable to board rush-hour trains bound for northern destinations. Proper queuing systems were implemented, and announcements were made to ensure orderly boarding, while snacks and water were provided to the passengers during their wait.

“We urge passengers to cooperate with the railway administration’s efforts for effective crowd management,” added Sandeep. “This will enable us to better serve you during this busy season.”