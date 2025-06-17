Passenger Safety: Tirupati Cops Launch QR Code-System

TIRUPATI: The Tirupati district police on Monday rolled out a QR code-based digital registration system for autorickshaws in the city, aimed at bolstering commuter safety and streamlining emergency response.

SP Harshavardhan Raju launched the initiative at the Police Parade Grounds. QR code stickers were distributed to auto drivers.

He said the police aimed to ensure the safety of passengers and enable them access to complete details of the auto they are travelling in.

“This QR code initiative is a technology-driven mechanism that helps both passengers and police. By scanning the code inside an auto, a commuter can access all details of the vehicle and its driver. In case of any emergency, the system links directly to police control room, ensuring immediate action, the SP said.

As part of the programme, autorickshaw drivers and owners are being issued two tamper-proof QR code-enabled stickers along with an A4-size display board. One sticker is to be pasted behind the driver’s seat.

Passengers can scan the QR code using mobile applications like Google Lens. These include options to also track the vehicle’s real-time location and access police contact information. The QR system also allows passengers to share trip details with family via WhatsApp, rate driver behaviour, and file complaints, if needed.

“If a commuter presses the SOS option on the interface, an alert with their exact location reaches our control room. This is important for women, solo travellers, and night-time passengers.”

The platform is also integrated with the 112 emergency response number and can support ride-hailing app-based alerts. Any SOS call sent through these applications will be routed to the control room for real-time tracking and dispatch of police patrols.

Explaining the registration process, Traffic DSP Ramakrishna Chari said auto owners are required to submit essential documents—Aadhaar, driving licence, vehicle details, and a passport-sized photo. “Once verified, these are uploaded to our dedicated portal, and a unique QR code is generated.”

In the first phase, 200 autorickshaws, including both individual and shared vehicles, have been registered under the system. The district police asked all autorickshaw operators to soon be a part of this endeavour.

HIGHLIGHTS

Objective:

- To enhance passenger safety, especially for devotees and solo/night-time travellers

- To ensure real-time access to driver and vehicle details.

- To support faster emergency response through police control room integration

QR Code Features:

- Every registered autorickshaw receives 2 QR code stickers (one behind the driver’s seat, one outside)

- An A4-size display board has driver/owner details

- When scanned using a smartphone, it displays full details of the driver and owner

- Can be shared via WhatsApp with family members for safety.

- Enables “Track Location” feature connected to the Police control room.

Emergency Features:

- SOS button sends passenger’s real-time location to control room and family members

- Auto number and driver/owner information will be shared to the police

- Option to directly call the 112 Emergency Helpline

- Nearby police station contacts also displayed for immediate help

Passenger feedback and complaints:

- Passengers can rate driver behaviour

- Passengers can report lost items or misconduct to the Police Control Room

Implementation:

- In Phase I, 200 QR codes issued for regular and share autorickshaws

- Police to take action if QR stickers are removed, tampered with, or not displayed.

- SOS alerts allow the control room to track the ride and dispatch patrol teams as needed