Parvathipuram’s Unique Temple, Where Letters Are Worshipped

Visakhapatnam: Parvathipuram Manyam district’s Savara tribe has a unique cultural practice with these Adivasi constructed a temple at Nukalamma Guda village in Sativada panchayat, which is dedicated not to gods or idols, but to alphabets.

Savaras call this remarkable shrine Akshara Brahma Temple, symbolising their devotion to language and script, reflecting the tribe’s deep spiritual connection to words and communication.

The Savara tribe is known for its distinctive traditions, attire, and lively songs and dances, with a significant emphasis on language. Initially, the Savara language had been purely oral. It later developed a 24-letter script.

According to the community’s elders, the practice of revering letters began at Marchiguda in Gajapati district of Odisha in 1936. To honour this script, the Savara people established the Akshara Brahma Temple, treating the letters of their mother tongue as divine entities, said Chinakojila Sarpanch Imaraka Gangadhar.

Local residents remember Savara Karuvayya building the temple at Nukalamma Guda during 1995-1996. Right since its inception, the temple has evolved into both a spiritual centre and a cultural landmark. Special prayers are held every Thursday, attracting devotees from Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring Odisha.

Rituals during the holy month of Karthika further highlight the temple’s significance, with large gatherings of worshippers participating in ceremonies dedicated to the Savara letters.

Community leaders say the practice transcends religion; it is a conscious effort to preserve the tribal identity. CPM leader Kolli Sambamurthy says the worship of letters represents a living heritage, connecting the tribe to its ancestors and traditions.

“The Savara script is a living heritage that connects the people of the tribe to their ancestors and traditions,” he remarked, noting that books are now being published in the Savara language to enhance its presence.

The demand for official recognition of the Savara language is growing within the community, with residents of the Sativada panchayat advocating it for the entire tribe.

For language enthusiasts and cultural scholars, the Akshara Brahma Temple has become a site of fascination, embodying a rare profound devotion to letters as sacred symbols.