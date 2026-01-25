Parvathipuram Residents Seek Restoration of Rayagada–Guntur Train Halt at Kuneru

Visakhapatnam: Residents of Parvathipuram, Manyam district, have urged railway authorities to restore train services that once provided vital connectivity to their region. On Saturday, a petition was submitted to Visakhapatnam Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Lalit Bora during his inspection of the third line between Jimidipet and Ladda railway stations in Rayagada district. The appeal sought the reinstatement of the Rayagada-Guntur Express train’s halt at Kuneru railway station in Komarada mandal, which was discontinued four years ago during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kolli Sambamurthy, a member of the CPM party’s Manyam district committee, highlighted that the absence of the Kuneru stop has caused severe inconvenience to tribal communities across nearly 50 villages, as well as passengers travelling between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. Students and patients in particular have struggled to reach their destinations on time, underscoring the urgent need for improved rail access.

Residents also pointed out gaps in passenger train services, noting that no trains operate from Rayagada to Visakhapatnam between 7 am and 9 am. Similarly, no trains run from Visakhapatnam to Rayagada between 9:30 am and 11:30 am. This lack of service has created significant hardship for commuters in the Parvathipuram Manyam and Vizianagaram districts. To address this, they requested the introduction of a passenger train departing Rayagada at 11 am for Visakhapatnam and a corresponding service from Visakhapatnam to Rayagada.

Responding to the appeals, DRM Lalit Bora assured residents that their concerns would be taken into consideration.