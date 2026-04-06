Parvathipuram Officials Respond To Ashram School Petition

Visakhapatnam: The district administration in Parvathipuram Manyam has come under scrutiny for its failure to act vis-à-vis issues of tribal welfare ashram schools, particularly the TWAHS at Beerupadu.

Initially, officials dismissed as “factually incorrect” a report in Deccan Chronicle titled “54 ashram schools in poor condition, parents worried.” However, they turned into alert mode on Monday -- after receiving a petition during the public grievance redressal session.

The petition, submitted at the behest of CPIM district committee member Kollu Sambamurthy, cited the lack of a compound wall, inadequate dormitory facilities, and the absence of an auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) at Beerupadu. There, some 35 students from grades three to eight are currently enrolled.

Following the petition, district grievances officer K Hemalatha summoned the deputy director of tribal welfare and issued necessary directives to address the concerns.

Officials explained that some actions had been taken. Six new classrooms had been constructed under the Nadu-Nedu programme and the students were safely accommodated in these facilities, they said.

Officials also claimed that funds had been sanctioned to dismantle the old building and construct a new one. The 47 ashram schools in the district, they said, are equipped with boarding and lodging facilities and RO plants for safe drinking water. A sum of `1.10 crore had been allocated for minor repairs across these institutions, they stressed.

While acknowledging staff shortage for Class IV, officials said this has been referred to higher authorities. On healthcare, they said ANM posts have not been sanctioned, but the services are being provided through Grama Sachivalayams, PHCs and CHCs.

The administration has insisted that regular monitoring is in place to ensure the availability of infrastructure, food and student safety.