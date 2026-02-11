Parvathipuram Manyam Eyes Fourth Straight SSC Top Rank

Visakhapatnam: After topping Andhra Pradesh in SSC results for three consecutive years, Parvathipuram Manyam district is now aiming for a fourth straight triumph, reinforcing its status as one of the State’s fastest-rising education hubs.

Formed on April 4, 2022, following the reorganisation of Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts, the district has rapidly built a reputation for academic excellence. In its first academic year (2022–23), it recorded an SSC pass percentage of 87.47 per cent. This jumped to 96.37 per cent in 2023–24 and stood at 93.90 per cent in 2024–25, reflecting sustained performance.

To maintain the momentum, the district administration has intensified academic monitoring this year. As many as 187 special officers have been appointed to oversee 187 high schools, ensuring focused supervision and guidance.

District education officer P. Brammji Rao told Deccan Chronicle, “Our Collector is very particular about SSC success. We are on a mission.”

The district has 1,703 schools — 1,346 primary, 124 upper primary and 233 high schools — catering to 1,14,339 students. Welfare schemes have played a key role in improving attendance and outcomes. Under the ‘Talliki Vandanam’ scheme, ₹171.92 crore has been credited to mothers of 1,14,616 students. The ‘Sarvepalli Radhakrishna Vidyarthi Mitra’ scheme has extended ₹22.11 crore to 89,173 students. The ‘Dokka Seethamma Midday Meal Scheme’ benefits 54,132 students daily with nutritious meals.

Innovative initiatives have further strengthened the district’s performance. The ‘Mustabu’ programme, focusing on personal hygiene and discipline, has reduced absenteeism and improved student well-being. It was later adopted statewide. Mandatory sports and games, introduced in September, have also been expanded across Andhra Pradesh to promote physical fitness and teamwork.

Under the ‘Our School – Our Garden’ initiative, Nutri Gardens have been developed in 1,272 schools across 318 acres, ensuring access to fresh produce for midday meals.

“With strong academic monitoring, welfare support and innovation, Parvathipuram Manyam continues to set a benchmark,” Brammji Rao said, expressing confidence ahead of the upcoming SSC examinations.