Parvathipuram Manyam Dist Collector Inspects Guchimi Elephant Rescue Centre

Visakhapatnam: Parvathipuram Manyam district collector Dr. N. Prabhakar Reddy has inspected the Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre coming up in the Guchimi Reserve Forest.

The project, estimated to cost around ₹3 crore, is being developed to address the growing menace of elephants straying into human settlements.

The collector checked out the elephant-proof ditches, solar hanging fencing, special sheds, crawls, water tubs, and bathing pools for captured elephants.

District forest officer G.A.P. Prasuna explained that the facility is being built across nearly 50 hectares in compartments 195 and 196 of the Guchimi Beat. She noted that the centre will include dedicated elephant quarters, a kitchen shed, and a modern veterinary care unit to provide medical support.

Speaking after inspecting the centre, the collector hoped that once the centre is ready and functional, it will help reduce human-wildlife conflict. Dr. Prabhakar Reddy pointed out that over the past decade, 14 people and nine elephants have lost their lives in such encounters.

Others present included joint collector C. Yashwanth Kumar Reddy, sub-collector R. Vaishali, forest field officers, and revenue staff.