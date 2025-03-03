Parvathipuram invites tourism investors: Collector





Visakhapatnam: District collector A. Shyam Prasad has said the administration is prepared to welcome investors keen on developing Parvathipuram district as a tourist hub, providing the required infrastructure and government land facilitation.





“We will give a cordial reception to investors who approach us to establish resorts, boating, water sports, lotus gardens, and other places of attraction in the district and will offer them all the supporting infrastructure,” the collector said. He was addressing a district tourism development council meeting held at the collectorate on Monday.



He specified that investors should enter into an agreement with the tourism department and file a project report in detail through official channels for suitable action. He also pointed out the tourism potential of some reservoirs in the district, such as Thotapalli, Vengalrayasagaram, and Peddagedda, as apt for boating and water sports development.





“These reservoirs are situated near Parvathipuram, Saluru, and Pachipenta locations, making it a great opportunity to attract more tourists, particularly on holidays,” he clarified.

The gathering also discussed ongoing tourism projects, with the Collector stressing the need for speedy completion of protective walls, road works, and two-room construction at Adali View Point while ensuring the quality level. He brought focus to developing the ITDA Park at Thotapalli as well.





The collector also said that land would be given to investors who are willing to construct a low-cost hotel in Parvathipuram, and there would be government subsidies for such ventures. He urged for early submission of proposals and spoke about releasing the tourism project, which would link Araku, Saluru, Parvathipuram, and Mandasa.

