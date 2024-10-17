Parvathipuram District Collector Launches Initiative to Combat Anemia

VISHAKHAPATNAM: Parvathipuram district collector, A. Shyam Prasad, has instructed Child Development Project officers (CDPOs) to ensure that pregnant women, children under five years old, and adolescent girls are not suffering from anaemia. He emphasised the need to provide essential nutritional food, particularly focusing on anaemia prevention. The Collector mentioned that government-authorised interventions may be implemented if necessary.

In a review meeting held on Thursday with women and child welfare officers, CDPOs, and Anganwadi supervisors, the Collector reiterated that children should achieve age-appropriate weight and height through proper nutrition. He specified that foods such as milk, greens, and eggs must be provided. The Collector warned that while the district administration would offer necessary support, failure to achieve results could lead to action against the responsible CDPOs.

He highlighted the extensive health initiatives run by both central and state governments and urged officials to maximise their efforts. The Collector announced that Anganwadi centres with their own buildings would receive improvements such as paintings, drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities through corporate social responsibility initiatives. He stated that an ideal Anganwadi centre would be developed first and encouraged the submission of proposals for new buildings once land is allotted.

The Collector mandated a cleanliness drive at every Anganwadi centre on the third Saturday of each month. He encouraged the cultivation of vegetables based on available land. CDPOs were directed to replace old charts and play equipment with new ones while ensuring they are prominently displayed. Additionally, he encouraged creativity among children by providing charts and coloured pens for painting activities, promising to secure necessary funding for these initiatives.



