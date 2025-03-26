Parties unite in criticising Vijayawada civic body and its head

Vijayawada:Ruling YSRC, opposition Telugu Desam and the CPM members criticised the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) authorities, including commissioner H.M. Dhyanachandra, for negligence in resolving public issues related to Vijayawada city.

The VMC council met on Tuesday under the chairpersonship of mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi. 225 proposals had been on the agenda.



Significantly, all members, cutting across all parties, expressed their unhappiness over the lack of action on part of VMC officials, including Dhyanachandra, in addressing citizens' issues, such as drinking water supply, drainage, sanitation and mosquito control.



Although members of the TD and YSRC initially opposed the proposed Street Vendors Committee, the council ultimately passed the proposal unanimously. Commissioner Dhyanachandra said to regulate street vendors in the city, a committee will be set up under the Street Vendors Act as per the Supreme Court guidelines.



Many members pointed out that residents in hilly areas and suburbs are not receiving adequate water supply.