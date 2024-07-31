Parthasarathy Challenges Jagan to Justify Actions in Andhra Pradesh Assembly

Vijayawada: Minister for housing and I&PR Kolusu Parthasarathy said if Jagan has the guts, he should come and speak in the Assembly about what good he has done to people. The minister warned about legal action if YSR Congress propagates lies like Goebbels.

Addressing media at the Telugu Desam central party office here on Wednesday, the minister said Chandrababu's government is credited with providing increased pension at home and our government is committed to providing regular pension on August 1. He said the previous government had troubled pensioners with lame excuses but today, we are providing pension door-to-door with the secretariat staff and it shows anything is possible under Chandrababu's leadership.



Parthasarathy stated that due to incompetence of the YSRC government, the state is financially ruined but even in such a situation, the Naidu government will distribute Rs 2, 737 crore in one day. He recalled that even though there were server problems last time, officials and secretariat staff distributed the pensions with commitment. He claimed Chandrababu is trying to put such a state in the groove and with confidence in Chandrababu, people want to invest in AP.



He said there were allegations that Jagan government could not provide Rs 1,500 crore dues under Arogyasri to hospitals for which the hospitals went on dharna several times and stopped the services of Arogyasri. Parthasarathy pointed out that the Jagan government incurred Rs 11 lakh crore debts in past five years and asked YSRC leaders how reasonable it is to say that the money has not been paid to Arogyasri after he raised the debt load to Rs 11 lakh crore.



He said Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are committed to improving the health conditions of people in this state. He claimed our government will go ahead to uphold the trust that people have placed in the present government.