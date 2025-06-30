Parents Urge Govt To Establish PG Medical Colleges Across The State

NELLORE: In an appeal to Chief Minister and minister of medical and health, The Parents’ Association of Andhra Pradesh have formally requested for immediate establishment of government postgraduate (PG) medical colleges across the state.

The Association has submitted a letter highlighting the dire need for PG medical education opportunities for students from poor and middle-class backgrounds.

They are urging the state government to propose the establishment of government PG medical colleges to the Central government and the National Medical Commission (NMC).

The letter emphasises that after completing MBBS, students find substantial career opportunities only if they pursue postgraduate medical education.

However, the current PG medical seat availability in Andhra Pradesh is critically low with 1:4 ratio, which indicates that there is only one PG seat for every four MBBS graduates.

The parents point out that the National Medical Commission has already begun granting permissions for PG medical colleges even without affiliated undergraduate (UG) colleges, creating an unique opportunity for the state to act swiftly.

They further urge the state government to convert all district hospitals with at least 200 beds into teaching hospitals for PG courses.

This, they argue, would not only create hundreds of PG seats but also help retain talented medical graduates within the state, who might otherwise be forced to seek opportunities elsewhere or give up their educational aspirations.

Given the potential benefits to both public health and medical education, the Parents’ Association strongly appeals to the government to prioritise the future of thousands of deserving students by setting up these institutions at the earliest.