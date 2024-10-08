Paramotoring Trials Underway in Vizag

Visakhapatnam:Alluri Sitarama Raju district is set to introduce paramotoring as a new adventure sport by November, pending successful trial runs. This initiative follows the popularity of zip-lining and zip-cycling in the area.

The idea was proposed by three local tribal youth who received paramotoring training in Dehradun. Mega Eagle Fly, a company specialising in adventure sports, then approached the Paderu Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) to implement the project. With the ITDA's approval, Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) Naveen is overseeing the trial runs at various locations.

Paderu ITDA project officer V. Abishek told the Deccan Chronicle, "The response to existing adventure sports has been positive. After visiting the zipline at Borra Caves, we were inspired to introduce paramotoring. I’ve participated in it and found the safety measures satisfactory."

Initial trials in Vanjangi, Madagada, and Araku Valley faced challenges due to wind conditions and terrain. "Vanjangi had excessive wind circulation, making paramotoring difficult," Abishek explained. The project team is now conducting a 45-day trial in Dumbriguda to assess suitability, prioritizing safety.

The team must also secure no-objection certificates (NOCs) from several departments, including the district collector and the Road and Buildings department, before proceeding. Additionally, an agreement with the private landowner is necessary.

Abhishek stated, "If trials continue to show promise and safety measures are in place, we aim to launch paramotoring by November, coinciding with the Deepavali festival." The team is also learning from established paramotoring activities in Himachal Pradesh to enhance their procedures and safety protocols.