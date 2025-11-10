Parakamani Theft: CID Quizzes Former Tirumala CIs

TIRUPATI: The CID-led SIT probing the Tirumala Parakamani theft case has intensified its investigation by questioning former police officers who initially handled the case.



On Monday, the SIT interrogated former Tirumala One Town CI Jaganmohan Reddy, SI Lakshmi Reddy, and former TTD vigilance officer Giridhar at Padmavathi Guest House in Tirupati.

Earlier, former Two Town CI Chandra Sekhar was also questioned. The probe focuses on why the case, involving suspected diversion of devotees’ Hundi offerings, was not escalated to senior officials and why key procedures were ignored, leading to possible evidence suppression.

Accused C.V. Ravi Kumar, deputed from Pedda Jeeyar Mutt to the Parakamani section, had allegedly diverted foreign currency while counting offerings.

The SIT is also examining unrecorded properties linked to him and alleged political interference to settle the case. Investigators continue to collect evidence and are expected to question more officials in the coming days.



