Papikondalu Boat Tour Suspended as Godavari Flood Levels Rise in Devipatnam

ASR district: The Water Resources Department has temporarily suspended the popular boat tour to Papikondalu from Devipatnam due to the rising water levels in the Godavari River due to ongoing rainfall in the region.

Authorities have also reported a significant increase in the flood flow on the R&B road between Dandangi and D. Ravilanka villages in Devipatnam mandal. This has resulted in a complete halt of vehicular traffic toward the renowned Gandi Pochamma temple, impacting both pilgrims and local commuters.







