Panic LPG Bookings Reported in Vizag After Rumours of Supply Halt

Visakhapatnam: Rumours on social media about a halt in commercial LPG supply triggered panic bookings at gas agencies across Visakhapatnam, with several consumers rushing to secure cylinders fearing a possible shortage.

Gas agency operators said many customers attempted to place multiple bookings after hearing that commercial LPG supplies had been stopped. “As soon as the news spread, people rushed to book cylinders. Some even tried to make double bookings fearing a shortage,” said a gas agency owner, speaking on condition of anonymity.

However, agencies clarified that commercial LPG supply has not been stopped entirely. Officials said the temporary restriction applies only to large hotels that use bigger cylinders and that normal supply is expected to resume within a few days.

Meanwhile, the Hotels and Restaurants Association of Andhra Pradesh (HRAAP) stated that the supply of commercial LPG cylinders to hotels and restaurants remains normal and under control. The association said bottling plants have been functioning normally in recent days, with cylinders being filled and supplied regularly.

HRAAP noted that in some instances hotels requesting 10 cylinders may receive six or seven as a temporary adjustment rather than due to any shortage. “Hotels and restaurants across the region are continuing operations normally, and the overall situation remains stable and manageable for the hospitality sector,” the association said.

The association also urged both the state and central governments to ensure uninterrupted LPG supply, warning that any major disruption could affect tourism, hospitality businesses, employment and the broader economy.

However, several roadside eateries in Visakhapatnam remained closed. Many of these small establishments reportedly depend on domestic LPG cylinders in addition to commercial ones. With stricter controls on domestic LPG booking periods, some owners said they were unable to operate their businesses.