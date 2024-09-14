Panic in Vijayawada over rumours of floods recurring in Budameru

NTR district collector Dr. G. Srijana immediately scotched the reports, urging citizens not to believe in such false news.Vijayawada police made public announcements using mikes in Payakapuram and adjoining areas, asking people not to panic as the news of floods is fake.Collector Srijana warned that strict action will be taken against individuals spreading false information.Urban development minister Ponguru Narayana spoke to VMC commissioner H.M. Dhyanchandra and irrigation engineer-in-chief Gopal Krishna Reddy to inquire about the news.He later asked people living in New RR Pet, Jakkampudi and other areas not to panic as it is fake.NTR district commissioner S.V. Rajasekhar Babu appealed to residents of Nunna, Ajith Singh Nagar, Jakkampudi, and other areas not to believe in the rumours about a breach in Budameru and impending waters flooding their colonies.He clarified that there is no breach in Budameru. He said legal action will be taken against those spreading false information.