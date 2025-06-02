 Top
Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
2 Jun 2025 11:35 PM IST

Panic As Smoke Rises From Uday Express
Smoke was seen rising from the Uday Express (Visakhapatnam-Guntur) at Bikkavolu Railway Station on Monday, creating panic among locals.

Kakinada:Smoke was seen rising from the Uday Express (Visakhapatnam-Guntur) at Bikkavolu Railway Station on Monday, creating panic among locals.

However, Railway officials quickly rejected news of any mishap, explaining the train's brakes were pulled suddenly which caused smoke from the friction. They added the brakes were used as an unidentified person was seen on the tracks.

