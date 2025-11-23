Panel To Probe Expired Medicines Claim At Rajamahendravaram GGH

KAKINADA: An inquiry committee has been appointed to investigate allegations that expired medicines were supplied at the Government Teaching Hospital (GGH) in Rajamahendravaram. The committee, comprising in-charge deputy superintendent Dr S. Krishnam Raju, in-charge CAAS resident medical officer Dr R.V. Subba Rao, in-charge medical officer (Main Stores) Dr Shaik Nasiruddin and chief pharmacy officer Dr P. Srinivas, will conduct the inquiry on Monday and submit its report to the government within 24 hours.

Hospital superintendent P.V.V. Satyanarayana told reporters that the teaching hospital had no connection with the expired medicines allegation circulating on social media. He said officials had verified the two Amlodipine tablets and their batch numbers and concluded that the medicines were never received at GGH.

He added that the state government had taken note of the incident and that a detailed report had been sent through the district collector. Central Stores managing director Dr Balu also visited from Vijayawada, conducted a probe and confirmed that the medicines had not been prescribed at the hospital.

Satyanarayana said there was information suggesting the tablets may have been issued at an Urban Health Centre in Rajamahendravaram, but there was no clarity on which facility had dispensed them. Chief pharmacy officer P. Srinivas, medical officer Nasiruddin, RMO A.V. Subba Rao and others were present.