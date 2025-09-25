Panel Set Up to Study Fishermen Issues: Pawan Kalyan

Kakinada: The state government has constituted a committee to study and recommend solutions on the issues of fishermen in U Kothapalli mandal.

Representatives of fishermen and local leaders would be taken into the committee that consists of the Kakinada district collector, officials of the pollution control board as also the departments of industries, fisheries and revenue.

The panel would focus on the livelihood, safety and security of the fisherfolk, creating infrastructure facilities in fishermen colonies, and compensation issues, Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan stated in the assembly on Wednesday.

Responding to the fishermen's agitation in Uppada, he said suitable steps would be taken as per the committee’s report. He asked officials to provide an opportunity to the Uppada fishermen to do fish hunt towards Machilipatnam and Antarvedi areas.

The Deputy CM said that after the end of the assembly session, he would visit coastal areas and discuss the fishermen’s issues. The issues of fishermen in U Kothapalli mandal are being pursued by him and the chief minister, he said.

Kalyan said he recently visited the sea coast area of Uppada that was badly affected by sea erosion, brought an experts’ team from Chennai to study this, and took steps for a permanent solution.

He said steps are being taken to provide compensation of `5 lakh each to the families of 18 fishermen who died during the fish hunt and also boats that have been damaged at the fishing harbour.

The fishermen from Uppada, Mayapatnam, Suradapeta, Subbampeta, Konapapapeta, Ameenabada, Moolapeta, Kothapatnam, Polavaram, Nemam and surrounding areas in U Kothapalli mandal in Kakinada district staged an agitation on the second day on Wednesday to press their demands.

They blocked the road and urged the traders to close their shops. The government should pay a compensation of `1.5 lakh for each family, they said, as their livelihood has been badly hit due to the dumping of pharma waste into the sea.

District collector Shan Mohan went to the area and held discussions with the agitators. He told them that the Deputy CM was keen on solving their issues.