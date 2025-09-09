Panel Discussion on Indian Knowledge System at Vikrama Simhapuri University

Nellore: Vikrama Simhapuri University on Tuesday hosted a panel discussion on the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) as part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasises blending traditional Indian wisdom with modern education to nurture holistic learning.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Allam Srinivasa Rao, who was the chief guest, described IKS as a “rich amalgamation of Vedas, Upanishads, Ayurveda, Yoga, Mathematics, Astronomy and other traditional sciences” that forms the bedrock of India’s intellectual heritage.

He stressed that NEP 2020 provides an opportunity to integrate this knowledge into curricula, thereby fostering research-oriented thinking, creativity and holistic educational development.

Registrar Dr K. Suneetha, attending as special guest, noted that IKS would strengthen students’ cultural awareness and personal growth.

Guest of Honour Prof. B. Ramesh Babu, The RIE principal, highlighted the need to combine India’s knowledge traditions with modern technology to raise academic standards and global competitiveness.

Prof. Suja S. Nair, Dean (R&D), emphasised that incorporating IKS would help students acquire not just technical expertise but also cultural and ethical values, making them well-rounded individuals.

Dr R. Madhumathi (NEP nodal officer) said that under NEP 2020, IKS encourages interdisciplinary research and innovation.

Dr G. Vijayalakshmi (UTSAH nodal officer) added that its integration nurtures creativity and holistic personality development among students.

Prof. Ch. Vijaya, principal of the University College, concluded that IKS, aligned with NEP 2020, would open new academic avenues, inspire innovative thinking and empower students to compete at the global level.

The panel brought together academicians, cultural historians, Ayurveda experts and researchers who deliberated on the historical significance, contemporary relevance, challenges and future directions of IKS in education.

Faculty members including Dr J. Vijetha and Dr B.V. Subba Reddy, along with a large number of students, participated in the event.