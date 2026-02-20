Pandemonium Prevails in AP Council over Laddu Issue

Hyderabad: Pandemonium prevailed in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council as the members of YSRCP demanded discussion on a nexus between the Heritage Dairy and Indapur Foods in supplying ghee to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), particularly for making Srivari laddu.

The TDP members also took strong objection when the YSRCP members displayed the photographs of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy in the House resulting in chaos. This prompted the Chairman to adjourn the House for 10 minutes.

The YSRCP repeatedly requested the Chairman to allow a detailed discussion on the issue. Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav took a serious note of the behavior of the YSRCP members and added that it is unacceptable.