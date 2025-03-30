Panchanga Shravanam observed at Dargah in Kurnool

Kurnool: Panchanga Shravanam at a dargah is a unique tradition in Kurnool, where a Sufi saint and a Brahmin priest sit together to conduct the ritual, symbolising communal harmony. The 350-year-old tradition of Ugadi celebrations and Panchanga Shravanam continued at the Jagadguru Hazrath Khwaja Syed Shah Quadir Lingaswamy Dargah in Kowthalam, Kurnool district, on Sunday. This unique practice, rooted in the friendship between Sufi saint Hazrath Shah Abdul Quadir (1041–1631) and Brahmin priest Rangaiah Swamy, has been observed annually without interruption.

Kowthalam, once a jagir of Adoni kings, attracts large crowds during Ugadi, as devotees from all backgrounds gather for the celebrations. The dargah continues to uphold this centuries-old tradition, reflecting the region’s deep-rooted spiritual harmony.

Shah Abdul Quadir, originally from Bijapur, was guided by his spiritual master, Shaik Shah Aminuddin Aala, who gave him a coal piece and a deer skin, symbolising divine signs. Upon reaching Kowthalam, he found the coal burning and the skin stretched, prompting him to settle there.

During his time, the region was under the influence of a powerful sorcerer, Eeranna Swamy (Narsu). The saint neutralised his dark powers by snatching his hair and throwing it away. He then cast his wooden slippers, stating that wherever they land would be Eeranna's last refuge. The slippers fell 6 km away, where the "Urukunda Eeranna" temple now stands.

The saint earned the name "Linga" after an incident with Lingayats, who objected to him tying a Linga to his foot. He suggested they drop their Lingas into a well and call them back. Only he returned, earning him their reverence. Some Lingayats embraced Islam but continued wearing the Lingam on their left foot as a mark of respect.

The Ugadi Panchanga Shravanam at the dargah is held in the morning instead of the evening, as in temples. The dargah pontiff honours a descendant of Rangaiah Swamy by providing groceries and festival offerings. Peethadhipathi Syed Sahibpeer Hussainee Chisti explained that the tradition symbolises unity among religions.